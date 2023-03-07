Israeli army kills one Palestinian in West Bank

NABLUS: The Israeli army said Monday it was striking targets in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in an “extensive counterterrorism effort” that the Palestinian health ministry said had killed one resident and injured another.

“One citizen was killed and another seriously injured in the occupation (Israeli) bombing of Jenin,“ the health ministry said.

The Israeli army said its forces had struck a “joint operations center”, which it claimed served as a command centre for the “Jenin Brigade”, a local militant group.

The northern West Bank city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp are a regular site of confrontations between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

The Israeli army regularly conducts raids into the area, which is nominally under the control of president Mahmud Abbas's Palestinian Authority. - AFP