Israeli bomb attack damages Indonesian hospital facilities in Gaza

JAKARTA: The Israeli bomb attack on the fifth day yesterday damaged the facilities at the Indonesian Hospital located in Bayt Lahiya, North Gaza, said one of the Indonesian volunteers in Gaza Strip.

Electric cables, air conditioning systems and ceilings in several hospital rooms collapsed following bombs and missiles fired by Israeli fighter jets.

“Hospital facilities suffered serious damage after the Israeli army shelled the residential area around the hospital,“ said a volunteer named Farid through a short message service to the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), here.

Since the first day of attacks on Tuesday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 33 Palestinians including women, children and the elderly were killed, and 150 others were injured.

A number of victims were also treated at the Indonesian Hospital, according to MER-C, an Indonesian humanitarian social organisation in the field of medical emergencies that was established on August 14, 1999.

MER-C head Sarbini Abdul Murad said an attack on a house the previous day also damaged the nearby Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital.

“We condemn Israel’s aggression against Gaza’s civilians and attacks that damage health facilities protected by international law.

“We ask the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the international community to immediately stop Israel’s extreme actions,“ said Sarbini.

Sarbini added his side is ready to send additional volunteers to Gaza Strip if the attacks and the number of victims continue to increase.- Bernama