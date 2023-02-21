Israeli Knesset passes first reading of controversial judicial reform bill

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Knesset has approved the first reading of a bill for judicial overhauls which have triggered mass protests.

The bill passed 63-47 in the 120-seat legislature, with 10 abstentions, Anadolu Agency quoted Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

Two more rounds of voting are required before the bill becomes law.

The vote on Monday was marked by tensions between supporters and opponents of the bill.

Before the vote, tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated against the controversial bill outside Knesset headquarters in West Jerusalem.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth daily, the bill would give the government control over the formation of the committee tasked with choosing judges.

The Israeli opposition says the bill represents “the beginning of the end for democracy,“ while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it aims to “restore the balance between powers (executive, legislative and judicial) that was violated during the last two decades.”

The bill includes measures that would limit the powers of the Supreme Court, Israel’s highest judicial authority, and give the government control over the appointment of judges.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have been demonstrating throughout Israel for more than seven weeks against the proposed changes. - Bernama