JERUSALEM: An Israeli army officer killed in a 2018 undercover raid into Gaza was shot in error by a comrade during a firefight with Hamas, the army said Sunday.

A statement giving partial conclusions of a military enquiry into the November incident said that the dead man was hit by a stray shot, as another officer fired at Hamas fighters who had stopped the Israelis for questioning.

“Lieutenant Colonel A opened fire at a group of Hamas terrorists who were there,“ the statement said.

“During the exchange of fire Lieutenant Colonel M was also killed.”

An army spokeswoman clarified to AFP that the fatal shot was fired by A “in error”.

The November 11 special forces operation, which Israel said was an intelligence-gathering mission, turned deadly when the undercover soldiers were spotted near Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The ensuing firefight claimed the lives of the Israeli special forces officer and seven Palestinian militants, including a local Hamas military commander.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “lessons will be learned and recommendations implemented” following the military enquiry, in a statement from his office.

The November incident led Hamas to vow revenge and Gaza militants fired around 460 rockets and mortar rounds at Israel, as well as an anti-tank missile that hit a bus Hamas said was being used by Israel’s army.

In all, some 27 Israelis were wounded, three of them severely.

A Palestinian labourer from the occupied West Bank was killed when a rocket hit a building in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

Israel hit back with widespread air strikes in the Gaza Strip that saw seven Palestinians killed in 24 hours.

A November 13 ceasefire brokered by Egypt ended the fighting that had raised fears of a fourth war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since 2008.

Sunday’s statement did not give the target of the Israeli raid nor say what aroused the suspicions of the Hamas force but said the mission was abandoned uncompleted.

“Investigators’ analysis of the way the events unfolded during the course of the operation suggests a number of faults in the forces’ execution of their mission, both before and during the operation, which ultimately led to their exposure,“ it said, without elaborating. — AFP