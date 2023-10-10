Israeli troops enter city of Nablus in West Bank

MOSCOW: The Israeli armed forces have entered the West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian news portal Quds reported on Tuesday, adding that armed clashes are taking place in the area, reported Sputnik.

Hamas launched on Saturday a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, prompting the latter to declare a state of war and put the Palestinian enclave under a full blockade. Both Israel and Palestine have so far reported hundreds killed and thousands injured as a result of the escalation. - Bernama