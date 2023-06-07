Istanbul bans shisha smoking in public spaces

ISTANBUL: Authorities in Istanbul, Türkiye’s most populous city, announced on Wednesday that smoking shisha will be banned in public spaces until further notice.

The Istanbul Governorate said in a written notice that the ban was issued to mitigate the risks of forest fires and other potential hazards.

“Smoking shisha will be strictly prohibited in various locations, including beaches, forests, recreational areas, and parks throughout Istanbul,“ Governor Davut Gul said on his Twitter account, reported Xinhua.

“However, it is important to note that licensed shisha lounges operating outside of these designated areas are not affected by this ban,“ he added.

According to the governorate, the ban is also aimed at preventing negative environmental impacts and maintaining the tranquillity of public spaces.

Hookah smoking is very popular, especially among young people and foreigners in Istanbul, which has many hookah cafes and restaurants. - Bernama