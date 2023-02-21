Italian Prime Minister Meloni arrives in Kyiv

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday for a visit, a spokesman for Meloni announced after her arrival in the Ukrainian capital.

According to media reports, a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky was scheduled for the afternoon. Before that, Meloni wanted to visit “symbolic places” of the Ukrainian resistance, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

Meloni’s first trip to Kyiv has been expected for some time.

On Monday, she met her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki and President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw. She also spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden after his visit to Kyiv, according to her office. - Bernama