Italian psychiatrists warn of increased mental stress among teens

ROME: Rising numbers of teenagers in Italy are showing signs of mental stress and addiction to technology, the Italian Society of Psychiatry (SIP) warned on Tuesday, World Mental Health Day.

“At least 700,000 adolescents are today estimated to be addicted to the Internet, social networking and video games,“ SIP President Emi Bondi said, adding that growing numbers are suffering from anxiety and depression, said Xinhua.

An increase in mental suffering among young people has been observed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, with lockdowns and restrictions disrupting school activities and social interaction.

Experts have emphasised the importance of addressing these issues rapidly, and called for increased awareness and public resources to support mental health initiatives in the country. - Bernama