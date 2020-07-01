SEARCH
Italy seizes 14 tonnes of IS-made amphetamines from Syria

01 Jul 2020 / 18:15 H.
    This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million captagon tablets produced in Syria by the Islamic State (IS) Group. The drug, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets, was worth about one billion euros, police said in a statement, describing the operation as "the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world". The shipment was hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. — AFP

ROME: Italian police said Wednesday they have seized a world record 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria.

The drug, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets, was worth about one billion euros, police said in a statement, describing the operation as “the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world”.

“We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world’s largest producer of amphetamines,“ the statement added.

The shipment was hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples.

Captagon, a brand name, was originally for medical use but illegal versions have been dubbed “the Jihad Drug” -- after being widely used by IS fighters in combat -- the police said. — AFP

