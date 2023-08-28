Jacksonville shooter used legally-purchased guns to kill black shoppers

JACKSONVILLE: The white gunman who shot and killed three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, was a 21-year-old who bought his guns legally and had no criminal history, local law enforcement said on Sunday.

The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, lived with his parents in a suburb of Jacksonville, Sheriff TK Waters told a press conference. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities have described the shooting as racially motivated, saying the man had authored “several manifestos” for media, his parents, and law enforcement detailing his hatred for black people.

“There was no criminal record, nothing,” Waters said, adding that the only thing on file was a domestic violence call with his brother. “There were no red flags.”

However, the sheriff said Palmeter in 2017 was briefly held under a state law called the Baker Act, which states a person can be “taken to a receiving facility for involuntary examination” during a mental health crisis.

Reuters could not immediately reach members of the gunman’s family for comment.

The gunman also left a will and a suicide note that were retrieved by his father, the Jacksonville sheriff said.

President Joe Biden in a statement on Sunday noted the shooting occurred the same day the country marked the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington, scene of Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have a dream” speech.

“We must refuse to live in a country where black families going to the store or black students going to school live in fear of being gunned down because of the colour of their skin,” Biden said.

The Justice Department is investigating the shooting as a hate crime and an “act of racially motivated violent extremism,” attorney-general Merrick Garland said in a statement.

Waters said the suspect was caught on video shooting Angela Michelle Carr, a 52-year-old woman, in her car outside the Dollar General, a US.discount chain. He then entered the store where he shot and killed 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr and Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29.

Palmeter wore a tactical vest and his face was covered by a mask, Walters said. He carried a handgun and an “AR-15 style” rifle, with swastikas on it, police said, referring to a lightweight semi-automatic long gun often used in mass shootings.

Authorities said he was spotted trying to enter a local historically black college, Edward Waters University, on Saturday before heading to the Dollar General store.

Palmeter had refused to identify himself to a campus officer and was turned away. “It was later determined that the individual would be involved in a shooting near EWU campus,” the university said.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said on Sunday the state would work with the school to ensure it has adequate security following Saturday’s shooting.

A prayer vigil for the three victims will take place near the location of the shooting at 5.30pm local time on Sunday.

Saturday’s incident in Jacksonville took place five years after another gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in the city, killing two people before shooting himself. - Reuters