Jailed Nicaraguan opposition figures hauled before court

MANAGUA: Opponents of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega, jailed since before his disputed re-election last November, made impromptu court appearances Tuesday -- many seen in public for the first time in over a year, according to images distributed by official media.

About a dozen detainees, all convicted of crimes including “undermining the sovereignty” of Nicaragua, appeared in handcuffs, shaved, and clearly thinner.

They included would-be presidential contenders Juan Sebastian Chamorro, Medardo Mairena and Miguel Mora, as well as student leader Lesther Aleman who headed protests against Ortega's government in 2018.

Ortega, a 76-year-old former guerrilla, has governed Nicaragua since 2007, winning three successive reelections.

The last vote took place in November 2021 with Ortega's main rivals in jail alongside dozens of other government opponents and critics.

In the runup to the vote, Ortega jailed 46 opposition figures, including seven presidential hopefuls.

They have since been given jail sentences of up to 13 years.

Ortega accuses them of plotting to overthrow him with US backing.

In total, the European Union says Nicaragua holds more than 180 “political prisoners.”

The official newspaper “El 19 Digital” said the detainees were brought to court Tuesday to be informed of the status of their appeals processes.

The appearances, dismissed by rights defenders as “pure show,“ came a day after family members of the prisoners issued a statement expressing concern about the conditions in which their loved ones were being held. - AFP