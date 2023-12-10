Jakarta adds more electric buses to reduce air pollution

JAKARTA: The Jakarta provincial government is gradually increasing the number of electric buses to reduce air pollution and continue to encourage the public to use mass transportation to reduce traffic congestion.

“The plan to replace conventional buses with electric buses will be carried out to minimise air pollution,“ Jakarta Acting Governor Heru Budi Hartono noted in a statement received here on Thursday.

Currently, the city’s bus rapid transit TransJakarta has operated at least 52 electric buses in order to support the government’s efforts to reduce air pollution, said ANTARA news agency.

The provincial government also continues to deal with traffic congestion, such as readjusting traffic light cycle times to reduce queue length and delay times, managing road parking, and prioritising pedestrian and bicycle users.

Hartono said his side continues to coordinate with the central government and related stakeholders to integrate public transportation modes in Jakarta in order to encourage people to switch to public transportation.

The provincial government provides subsidies worth Rp4.3 trillion (US$273 million) per year for public transportation. -Bernama