TOKYO: The Japanese government on Tuesday approved deploying Self-Defence Force (SDF) personnel to join a multinational peacekeeping force in Egypt for the first time since controversial new security legislation came into effect in 2016.

Japan’s cabinet green-lit the contentious plan on Tuesday to dispatch two SDF members to join the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), a multinational peacekeeping force in Egypt, which is not under the command of the United Nations.

The pair will be sent to the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, in the first such deployment since controversial security legislation came into effect in 2016, amid a staunch political, public and international backlash.

The SDF personnel will be dispatched to the MFO’s headquarters on April 19 and will stay there until Nov 30, under the government’s current plans.

They will be charged with facilitating communication and other liaison duties between Israeli and Egyptian forces, the government here said.

The MFO, for its part, overseas the ceasefire between Egypt and Israel under a peace treaty inked in 1979 after the Arab-Israeli War.

The MFO have had a presence on the peninsula since 1982, with support from Japan, up until now, coming in the form of financial assistance.

The Japanese government has judged that the current situation where its troops will be operating on the Sinai Peninsula is “generally calm,“ although the SDF members will be equipped with handguns and rifles, as per the MFO’s request.

The government here also believes the current situation in Egypt does not breach the five legal requirements necessary for participating in UN peacekeeping missions, one of which includes the existence of a ceasefire agreement among warring parties.

Japan has decided to adopt the UN’s five legal requirements as a barometer to determine whether or not to send SDF members overseas for peacekeeping missions, regardless of the UN’s actual involvement. — Bernama