Japan expands sanctions against North Korea over ICBM launch

This picture taken on March 24, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 25, 2022 shows the test launch of what state media reports a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasongpho-17 of North Korea's strategic forces in an undisclosed location in North Korea. AFPPIXThis picture taken on March 24, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 25, 2022 shows the test launch of what state media reports a new type inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasongpho-17 of North Korea's strategic forces in an undisclosed location in North Korea. AFPPIX

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Friday announced additional sanctions on North Korea over its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch last week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Six North Koreans, three Russians and four Russian entities will be subject to an “asset freeze” for their involvement in Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile development under the measure approved by the Cabinet, according to Tokyo officials. it added.

The move came in response to Pyongyang’s first-known ICBM launch in more than four years.

Tokyo has implemented its own sanctions against Pyongyang since 2006, with 129 organisations and 120 individuals blacklisted. - Bernama