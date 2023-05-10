Japan issues tsunami warning following 6.6 magnitude earthquake

ISTANBUL: Japan’s meteorological agency issued a tsunami warning early Thursday for the Izu island chain after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean.

The earthquake occurred at 11am. local time (10am Malaysia Time) near Torishima Island at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), Anadolu Agency quoting Kyodo News reported.

Torishima Island is an uninhabited island located approximately 600 kilometres (373 miles) south of Tokyo.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, there was the potential for a 1-meter tsunami to reach certain parts of the island chain around 11.30am (10.30 am Malaysia Time) - Bernama