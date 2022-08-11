Japan registers record 250,403 Covid-19 cases within past 24 hours

MOSCOW: Japan has registered 250,403 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, marking thus the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, media reported.

The previous record of 249,800 COVID-19 cases per day was reported on Aug 3, Xinhua quoted the Kyodo news agency report on Wednesday.

Like many other countries, Japan is currently facing the seventh wave of COVID-19 linked to the spread of the Omicron BA.5 subvariant.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Japan has registered over 14.88 million coronavirus cases so far, with more than 34,000 fatalities. - Bernama