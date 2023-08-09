Japan's fishermen, locals file suit to stop Fukushima water release

TOKYO: A group of 150 people in Japan, including fishery workers in Fukushima Prefecture, filed a lawsuit on Friday to halt the release of nuclear wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea, reported Xinhua.

In the suit lodged against the Japanese government and plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, the plaintiffs claimed that the ocean discharge violates their fishing rights and threatens the rights of consumers to live peacefully.

In addition, they are seeking nullification of nuclear regulators' approval of facilities installed for the water discharge and a ban to be placed on the release.

The plaintiffs, also including people affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster at the northeastern Japan power plant, filed the suit with Fukushima District Court, making it the first lawsuit of its kind.

Despite opposition from home and abroad, Japan started releasing the Fukushima nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean on Aug 24, sparking concerns among fishermen about their livelihoods. -Bernama