Japan’s foreign minister pays unexpected visit to Ukraine

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is in Ukraine for an unannouced visit aimed at showing support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia, his ministry announced on Saturday.

Japan has joined the West in supporting Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia. However, the pacifist constitution of the world’s third-largest economy does not allow Japan to supply weapons to Ukraine.

It is the first visit by a Japanese foreign minister to Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, German news agency (dpa) reported.

Hayashi was due to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday and give him an update on Japan’s plan for a conference promoting Ukraine’s economic reconstruction, to take place late this year or early next year.

Hayashi was accompanied by Japanese business representatives during his visit to Ukraine, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The minister was also expected to attend a ceremony for the deployment of Japanese cranes to remove unexploded bombs, according to Japan’s Kyodo news agency.

He had travelled to Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Poland earlier in the week to meet with his counterparts and prime ministers.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had previously paid a surprise visit to Kiev in March ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Hiroshima in person on the final day of the G7 summit. The G7 leaders promised to support Ukraine “as long as necessary” in its defensive struggle.-Bernama