Japan’s Kyushu region battered by heavy rain

TOKYO: Japan’s southwestern region of Kyushu experienced downpours and landslides on Monday due to an active seasonal rain front.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, downpours have continued to strike on and off since June 29 in Kyushu and west Japan’s Yamaguchi Prefecture.

In Hita, Oita Prefecture, the cumulative rainfall from the onset of the rain until 2 pm local time on Monday reached 737 millimetres, surpassing the weekly level in July of previous years.

The heavy rain prompted a landslide warning in seven municipalities within the prefecture. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

Kumamoto Prefecture in the region experienced severe rainfall that caused flooding in several areas, leading to the destruction of a bridge and submerging a house, Xinhua quoted local media reports.

In the city of Kumamoto, approximately 368,000 residents were instructed to evacuate as water levels in the Shirakawa river, which flows through the area, began to rise.

Evacuation orders were also issued in Mashiki, Mifune, Yamato, and Minamioguni within Kumamoto Prefecture, as well as in certain areas of the neighbouring prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga, Oita, and Miyazaki.

The seasonal rain front is expected to remain stationary over the southern part of Kyushu, the main island, until Tuesday.