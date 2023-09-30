Japan’s medical facilities told to limit cough remedy prescriptions

TOKYO: The Japanese Health Ministry has urged medical facilities across the country to reduce prescriptions of cough medications due to limited supply amid a growing number of flu cases, Sputnik quoted an NHK broadcaster report on Saturday.

Despite the decrease in new COVID-19 cases, Japan has been facing an increase in flu infections for five consecutive weeks, the broadcaster reported, adding that as a result, some regions in the country had run into problems with the delivery of required medicines.

In this regard, the Japanese Health Ministry has issued a recommendation to local administrations and medical institutions to “make efficient use” of the limited available supply of medicines and reduce the period of treatment with their use to an acceptable minimum.-Bernama