Japan to end mandatory virus tests for travelers from China

ISTANBUL: Japan on Monday said it will end the mandatory requirement of Covid-19 tests for travelers arriving in the country from China.

“The government will adopt a selective approach to testing visitors from China instead of examining each of them,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

The new policy will be adopted from Wednesday, Anadolu Agency quoted Kyodo News reported.

Japan last month imposed restrictions on travelers, asking for negative Covid-19 tests from arrivals from China.

In retaliation, Beijing suspended visa issuance to Japanese citizens, which was later resumed.

China dumped its “zero-Covid” policy in December last year, allowing full international travel. - Bernama