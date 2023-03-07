Japan to go ahead with releasing nuclear waste into sea

ISTANBUL: The release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean this summer will proceed as planned, with the exact timing yet to be decided, Japan announced on Monday.

“The treated and diluted water will be released into the ocean by strictly complying with regulations to ensure safety,” Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said.

Hirokazu said the Japanese government is “intensifying its efforts to raise awareness about the comprehensive safety measures through television messages and online advertisements,“ Anadolu Agency citing reports by Tokyo-based NHK News said.

He emphasised Tokyo will make a “thorough decision on the timing of the release, considering various factors and ensuring safety and reputation protection.”

Yamaguchi Natsuo, the chief representative of the Komeito party, the junior coalition partner along with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said: “The release should not coincide with the sea bathing season.”

Japan’s water discharge plan, announced in April 2021, faced significant criticism from China, South Korea, North Korea, Taiwan, and international organisations, including the UN, according to reports.

The US supported the proposal, following years of discussions on dealing with over 1 million tonnes of water stored at the Fukushima nuclear complex since the 2011 disaster.

Despite the pressure, Japan last month initiated the injection of seawater into a drainage tunnel at the damaged Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, marking the initial stage of releasing treated radioactive wastewater into the ocean, it added.-Bernama