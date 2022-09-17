Japanese emperor, empress leave for UK to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

TOKYO: Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako boarded a plane to the United Kingdom, where they will attend the funeral of the late UK Queen Elizabeth II, media reported on Saturday.

Naruhito and his spouse arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday morning, from where they took off on a government plane to the UK Stansted Airport, Sputnik quoted Japanese broadcaster NHK’s report.

The Japanese emperor and empress are expected to return to Japan on Sept 20.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

The public farewell ceremony to Queen Elizabeth II is being held at Westminster Abbey from Sept 14-19. The late monarch’s funeral will take place at 11 am local time (10:00 GMT) on Sept 19. - Bernama