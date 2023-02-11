Japanese PM announces US$113BLN package to support country’s economy

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Thursday a package of 17 trillion yen (US$113 billion) to support the country’s economy and households amid high inflation and growing costs of living, reported Sputnik.

“Given the current situation, where wage increases are not keeping pace with the price growth, it is necessary to provide support to the population as a temporary measure, and we have developed effective measures for this. We intend to implement them for the population as quickly as possible,“ the Japanese prime minister told a cabinet meeting.

About 13 trillion yen as part of the supplementary budget package will be used to support the population, with low-income families expected to receive payments of 70,000 yen, Kishida said, adding that another 3 trillion yen would be spent on measures of temporary tax burden reduction.

In September, the Japanese prime minister said that the next three years would become a “period of transformation” from an economy based on cost reduction to a model that would focus on labour market growth, higher wages, and consumption levels, increased digitalisation, and support for start-ups.

He also said that the government would concentrate on five directions – combating inflation, raising wages and boosting regional development, promoting domestic investment, increasing birthrate, and strengthening population safety.-Bernama-Sputnik