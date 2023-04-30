Japanese protest G7 summit in Kyoto

KYOTO: A demonstration against holding the G7 summit took place in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Protesters gathered at the building of the Kyoto city administration and then marched through the city’s central streets to the Maruyama Park accompanied by the police, while shouting slogans: “No to the summit! Do not come to Hiroshima!”, reported Sputnik.

The G7 summit in Japan is aimed at shifting the focus away from the US policy toward China and Japan’s increasing military budget under Prime Minster Fumio Kishida, according to the organisers of the demonstration.

Japan holds the G7 rotational chairmanship in 2023 and will host the group’s summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21. The meeting will focus on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis, economic security, green investments and the Indo-Pacific region. Leaders of other countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam as well as Indonesia, have also been invited to the summit. - Bernama