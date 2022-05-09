Jeju Air to resume Busan-Singapore route next month

SEOUL: Jeju Air Co., South Korea’s biggest low-cost carrier, said Monday it will resume the Busan-Singapore route next month as eased virus restrictions unleash pent-up demand.

Jeju Air will offer two flights a week on the Singapore route from June 24 after it suspended the route 28 months ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported the company said in a statement.

Singapore currently allows fully vaccinated travelers to visit the country without a quarantine period.

Jeju Air also plans to resume two flights a week on the Busan-Bangkok route in late June, it added.

It resumed flights from Incheon to Saipan in July and Guam in November. Flights from Incheon to Weihai and Harbin in China, Cebu and Clark of the Philippines, and Osaka are currently available.

Jeju Air used to operate 39 B737-800 chartered planes on 87 routes, including six domestic routes, before the pandemic. - Bernama