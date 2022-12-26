Jersey blast death toll rises to 10

LONDON: The death toll in a suspected gas explosion in Jersey has risen to 10 following the death of a 73-year-old woman, police said on Monday.

The blast early on December 10 flattened a three-storey apartment complex in St Helier, the capital of the self-governing British Crown dependency off the coast of northern France.

The woman who died lived in an adjacent building to the one which collapsed.

She died in Jersey General Hospital on Christmas Day after being admitted following the incident, Jersey police said in a statement.

An independent investigation is probing the cause of the explosion after the fire service said crews were called to investigate a smell of gas seven hours beforehand. - AFP