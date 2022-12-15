Jersey blast toll rises to nine

LONDON: The death toll in a suspected gas explosion in Jersey has now risen to nine but all the missing have been accounted for, police said on Thursday.

“I can confirm... one further fatality has been confirmed at the haut du Mont site on Pier Road,“ said Jersey chief of police Robin Smith.

“The number of Islanders confirmed to have died in the blast is now nine... We believe there are no more residents unaccounted for.”

The blast early on Saturday morning flattened a three-storey apartment complex in the capital, St Helier.

None of the fatalities have been formally identified and a search at the site will continue until it has been fully cleared, Smith said.

An independent investigation into what caused the explosion will take place, after the fire service said crews were called to investigate a smell of gas seven hours beforehand.

The blast capped a tragic week for the self-governing British Crown dependency off the coast of northern France.

Last Thursday, three fishermen were reported missing when their boat collided with a cargo ship and sank.

Jersey Coastguard said on Wednesday that two bodies found by search and rescue teams in the vicinity of the wreck and were brought ashore.

“Digital evidence, including survey video footage and other sonar data, will be examined by specialist teams in the coming days,“ it added. - AFP