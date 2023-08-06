Jocelyn Chia’s social media accounts disabled, Singaporeans find her jokes not funny

SINGAPORE: Instagram (IG) and Twitter accounts of stand-up comedian Jocelyn Chia who mocked Malaysia and the MH370 tragedy appear to have been disabled since late Wednesday night, probably due to the many reports lodged by Singapore netizens.

A check on her IG https://www.instagram.com/chiacomedy/ prompts this message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Chia’s offensive jokes did not go down well with Singaporeans too, with one of the IG’s handlers claiming a Singaporean saying her jokes were nothing but hate speech.

“I’m a Singaporean, I’ve lodged a police report about this hate speech. Try harder next time,” he wrote on Chia’s IG last night before her account was disabled.

Another Singaporean posted a comment on Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru’s Facebook with an idea to “teach Chia a lesson.”

“Commenting negatively on Jocelyn Chia on Facebook won’t hurt her.

“If you want to teach her a lesson, the best way is to comment 1 star at Comedy Cellar’s Google review. That will prompt the owner of Comedy Cellar (a comedy club) to respond,” he said.

According to him, between 6 am and 8 am on June 8, Comedy Cellar’s rating dropped from 4.7 to 4.4.

Chia’s video mocking Malaysia in a recent comedy show titled ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’ at the Comedy Cellar in New York, United States had gone viral.

The lawyer-turned-comedian’s satire dwelled on the ill-fated Malaysian carrier MH370 that went missing on March 8, 2014, as well as the state of developments in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Singaporeans were apologetic in their comments seen on Intan Maizura Othaman’s IG, the wife of MH370 crew member Mohd Hazrin Mohamed Hasnan.

“Singaporeans seriously don’t find this funny. Me too feel angry. She should not joke about this kind of things.

“Just because of this one person we the innocent are also affected. We deeply apologise to all family members and the crew of MH370. Please forgive us!,” said the IG handler.

The handler also wished that Chia “show empathy” and “apologise”, and “retract her words.”

On another note relating to Chia’s jokes that appear to have offended both sides of the Causeway, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and his Singaporean counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan too chastised Chia.

Zambry in a statement said the act by the woman showed a total lack of sensitivity and empathy towards Malaysians and the MH370 victims’ families.

“I believe this is not a stance or action accepted by any country let alone reflect the official stance of any government,“ he said, adding that any action or attempt like this should be stopped.

Vivian said on his Twitter account; “I am appalled by her horrendous statements. She certainly does not speak for Singaporeans. We treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia, and are sorry for the offence and hurt caused to all Malaysians.”

Earlier, Singapore’s High Commissioner in Kuala Lumpur Vanu Gopala Menon too stated Chia’s statement does not in any way reflect Singapore’s view and said “I sincerely apologise to all Malaysians for her hurtful remarks”. - Bernama