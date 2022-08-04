‘Joker’ film sequel to be released on Oct 4, 2024

MOSCOW: The sequel of “Joker” by Warner Bros will be released on Oct 4, 2024, Sputnik quoted media report.

The movie will be called “Joker. Folie à Deux” (literally “madness for two”), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The role of Joker is likely to be played by Joaquin Phoenix again while the role of Harley Quinn — Joker’s doctor at the Arkham Asylum psychiatric institution, who fell in love with him and went wild — will likely go to Lady Gaga.

“Joker” was released in 2019 and got box office earnings of $1.074 billion. The movie got two Oscar awards: for the best actor (Phoenix) and the best original score (Hildur Guðnadóttir). - Bernama