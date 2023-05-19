Joko Widodo departs for Japan to attend G7 Summit

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo, together with his wife Iriana Jokowi and his delegation, left today for Japan to participate in the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

The president and the delegation are fulfilling the invitation of the G7 2023 President – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Japan, he said the G7 meeting will discuss climate change, food, energy, etc.

“Indonesia will bring the voice of the Global South countries, consisting of developing countries that should be listened to,“ he said.

Several agenda items from the recent 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo such as the Myanmar issue will also be highlighted, said Joko Widodo.

He is scheduled to return to Indonesia on May 21. -Bernama