Jokowi announces cabinet reshuffle involving Communications Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (pix) who is popularly known as Jokowi, announced changes to his cabinet on Monday, including the appointment of a new minister and five deputy ministers.

Jokowi named Budi Arie Setiadi as the new Minister of Communications and Informatics, and former special staff at the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry (BUMN) Nezar Patria as Budi’s deputy.

Budi, formerly Deputy Minister of Villages, Disadvantage Region and Transmigration, replaced Johnny G. Plate who was charged with corruption in connection with the construction of communications towers.

Academician Paiman Raharjo was chosen to succeed Budi, while Pahala Nugraha Mansury has been re-assigned to the Foreign Affairs Ministry as Deputy Minister.

Entrepreneur and former ambassador to the United States, Rosan Perkasa Roeslani was appointed as the Deputy Minister of BUMN to replace Pahala.

Activist and politician Saiful Rahmat was named Deputy Minister for Religious Affair Ministry, replacing Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi.

The new minister and all deputy ministers took their oaths of office in front of Jokowi at the Istana Merdeka, here. -Bernama