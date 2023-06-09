Jokowi: Asean-S.Korea partnership achievable if stability maintained

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (pix) stated that the Asean and South Korea partnership in future will be achieved if stability in the region is maintained, tension and competition are reduced, and strategic trust grows stronger, reported ANTARA news agency.

“As well as a habit of the cooperation (to be made) more intensive,“ the president remarked while opening the 24th Asean-South Korea Summit in Jakarta, Wednesday.

Jokowi led the Asean-South Korea Summit that was attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This year, Indonesia is chairing the Asean and is holding the 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta from Sept 5-7. The summit is attended by 19 state leaders, including Asean partner countries and international organisations.

Jokowi assessed that for Indonesia, it was a future partnership, with energy transition and digital transformation being the main pillars.

The president remarked that Asean’s dependence on 78 per cent of fossil fuels should be eased and at the same time, within a decade, Asean’s digital economy was expected to contribute a trillion US dollars to the gross domestic product (GDP).

Jokowi explained that energy transition and digital transformation require large amounts of investment and technology transfer.

“Therefore, collaboration and partnership were needed to actualise it,“ Jokowi remarked.

The president also lauded South Korea for supporting the Asean-Indo Pacific Forum (AIPF) which he believes has shown real inclusive cooperation in maintaining stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. -Bernama