Jokowi congratulates China’s Xi on re-election as CPC leader

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping after securing a third term as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

“Congratulations to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as General Secretary of the CPC,” wrote Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, wrote via his Twitter account, and posted a photo with Xi along with it.

“Looking forward to working together in further strengthening the Republic of Indonesia-China partnership and promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

CPC has appointed Xi, 69, to an unprecedented third term as leader of the world’s second largest economy at the party congress held on Sunday.

Jokowi and Xi are scheduled to take a ride together for a test run of Indonesia’s and South East Asia’s first high-speed rail (HSR) next month, after taking part in the G20 Summit on November 15 to 16 in Bali.

The Jakarta-Bandung HSR is a joint venture between an Indonesian consortium of state-owned companies and China Railway International Co. Ltd.

As of October 13, about 88.8 per cent of the project has been completed. - Bernama