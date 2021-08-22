Jokowi congratulates new Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (pix) sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King on Saturday.

The message was sent via Jokowi’s Twitter account@jokowi.

“Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri Yaakob@IsmailSabri60 on your appointment as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Ready to continue working together to strengthen Indonesia-Malaysia bilateral relations,“ said Jokowi on Saturday night.

The Bera Member of Parliament took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday (Aug 21).

-Bernama