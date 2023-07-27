Jokowi departs for China to meet Xi, attend FISU World University Games opening

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (pix) has left to Chengdu in China to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and attend the FISU World University Games opening ceremony.

Accompanying him during the three-day working visit is his wife Iriana.

The visit comes following an invitation from Xi, and to commemorate 10 years of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

High on the agenda will be increasing trade, investment and both countries’ role in the region and global, Joko Widodo, affectionately known as Jokowi, said in a press statement prior to departure.

“I’ll discuss several priority agendas with President Xi, both in investment and various Indonesia and China’s strategic projects, trade, health, regional and global issues,” he said.

China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner, with the ongoing Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project being one of their strategic partnerships within the framework of Indonesia’s Global Maritime Axis and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

During the visit, Jokowi is scheduled to meet several Chinese chief executive officers and will invite them to invest in the downstream industry, petrochemical, new renewable energy and health sectors.

He will also spend time with Xi at the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu to support the Indonesian contingent.

Other leaders to attend the games include Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. -Bernama