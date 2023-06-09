Jokowi to chair series of Asean meetings with partners

JAKARTA: President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been scheduled to chair a series of meetings with partner countries on the second day of the 43rd Asean Summit at the Jakarta Convention Centre (JCC) here on Wednesday, reported ANTARA news agency.

The Press, Media, and Information Bureau of the Presidential Secretariat in Jakarta said that President Jokowi’s activities began with a bilateral meeting with the President of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin in the Kakatua Room, JCC.

President Jokowi was thereafter scheduled to chair the 26th Asean-China Summit which was attended by the leaders of Asean countries along with Premier of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Li Qiang.

Jokowi led the 24th Asean-Republic of Korea Summit which was attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the 26th Asean-Japan Summit along with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Furthermore, Jokowi along with the leaders of Asean countries are scheduled to attend the 26th Asean Plus Three (APT) Summit.

The meeting, which will be held in Cenderawasih Room 3 of the JCC, will also be attended by the leaders of China, South Korea, and Japan.

On the sidelines of the meeting, President Jokowi will also hold a bilateral meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Jokowi and state leaders will thereafter attend the 11th Asean-US Summit in the Cendrawasih Room in JCC.

He will continue his agenda by attending the Asean-Canada Summit with the leaders of Asean countries and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana along with state leaders and their companions will attend a gala dinner as the closing agenda for the second day of the 43rd Asean Summit. - Bernama