Jokowi welcomes FIFA president’s visit to discuss transformation of Indonesian football

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a visit from FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the direction of the country’s football arena following the tragedy that occurred at Kanjuruhan Stadium, in Malang, East Java.

The two-hour meeting at Istana Merdeka today also discussed in detail aspects of stadium management, safety and security standards, matches and supporters.

“The transformation of Indonesian football will begin with FIFA setting up an office here until the Indonesian football transformation process runs smoothly,” said Joko Widodo, affectionately known as Jokowi, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Infantino insisted that FIFA is ready to work closely with the government, the Asian Football Confederation and the Indonesian Football Association to reform Indonesian football.

This effort is important given that Indonesia will host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, after the cancellation of the 2021 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Oct 8, Jokowi confirmed that Indonesia would not be sanctioned by FIFA following the tragedy on Oct 1 at Kanjuruhan Stadium where 133 fans died due to the riot and stampede when fans entered the field.

During the match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya, the home team Arema lost for the first time in 23 years, thus provoking the anger of supporters.

The situation turned tense, forcing security to fire tear gas which caused thousands of supporters to rush out of the stadium through several gates leading to a stampede.

The number of dead increased to 133 people after a supporter who was being treated in hospital died this afternoon.