Jordan ditches much of Covid restrictions

AMMAN: Jordan begins to ease more Covid-19 restrictions including allowing full capacity at mosques and churches following improved epidemiological situation in the country.

According to Jordan news agency (Petra), mosques and churches are now re-allowed to receive worshippers at full capacity after relaxing much of the restrictions which have been in place for more than two years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Defense Order No. 36 of 2022 issued by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday, worshippers are no longer required to observe social distancing but will still have to use masks. The order also re-allows indoor and outdoor assemblies, it said.

Restrictions related to table seating and capacity cap at restaurants and multi-use halls are also dropped.

The use of facial coverings is no longer required in open places. Moreover, businesses and other entities are no longer required to observe a threshold of on-premise staff, Petra reported.

It added that a prime minister’s office statement said the new rules will go into effect as soon as they are published in the Official Gazette.

The statement cited an improved epidemiological situation and the government’s commitment to ensuring a balance between public health requirements and socio-economic considerations as the rationale for the move to drop the restrictions. — Bernama