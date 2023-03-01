Jordan’s King instructs gov’t to freeze kerosene tax during winter

AMMAN: King Abdullah II (pix) of Jordan on Monday directed the government to freeze the tax on kerosene during winter to alleviate citizens’ burdens.

There is serious work and efforts to find economic solutions to the challenges that Jordan is facing through implementing many economic programmes to reduce the burden on citizens, he said.

He added that the year 2023 will be a year of implementation of action plans and projects.

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said the tax on kerosene would be “immediately” frozen, adding that the government would not increase kerosene prices even if prices rise at the global level, reported Xinhua.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the price of one litre of kerosene will decline from 0.785 Jordanian dinars (around US$1.10) to 0.62 Jordanian dinars.

On Jan 1, Jordan reduced prices of several types of fuel derivatives between 2-8 per cent. - Bernama