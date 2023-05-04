Journalist abducted in eastern Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Gunmen have abducted a journalist in Mexico's violent eastern state of Veracruz, prompting a search operation to locate him, authorities and his employer said Tuesday.

Richard Villa was snatched in the city of Poza Rica on Monday while repairing his motorcycle, according to the Presente news website, where he covered police affairs.

Mexico is considered one of the world's most dangerous places to work as a journalist.

Veracruz is a flashpoint in turf wars between Mexico's rival drug cartels as well as one of the most dangerous parts of the country for media workers.

Since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been murdered in the Latin American country, according to media rights group Reporters Without Borders.

Most of those murders remain unpunished. - AFP