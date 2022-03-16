Kamala Harris’ husband tests positive for Covid

WASHINGTON: The US second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, has tested positive for Covid-19, but his wife Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, the White House said Tuesday.

The news was the latest sign that the coronavirus continues to spread, even among some of the most carefully shielded members of the Washington elite.

Harris' deputy press secretary, Sabrina Singh, said that the "vice president tested negative for Covid-19 and will continue to test."

However after Emhoff -- an attorney who is the first to hold the second gentleman title after his wife became the first woman ever to win the US vice presidency -- tested positive, Harris canceled a planned appearance at a White House event celebrating Women's History Month.

President Joe Biden told the audience at the event that Harris "chose not to take a chance" and "out of an abundance of caution she chose not to join us today."

However, he said that Emhoff "is fine." — AFP