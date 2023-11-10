Kazakhstan sends over 1,600 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

MOSCOW: Kazakhstan has sent 1,659 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including food, medicines, tents and clothing, to Afghanistan to help its population after the deadly earthquakes that hit the country this past weekend, the Kazakh Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Wednesday, reported Sputnik.

“In accordance with the instructions of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, food, tents, clothing and bedding were allocated from the state material reserve to support Afghanistan in eliminating the consequences of the devastating earthquake. In total, the list of sent humanitarian cargo includes 13 items with a volume of 1,659 tonnes,“ the ministry said in a statement.

The medicines and tents are being delivered by the aircraft of the Kazakh National Guard and are expected to arrive in Afghanistan later on Wednesday, with the remainder to be sent by rail transport, the statement read.

On Tuesday, 45 Kazakh search-and-rescue specialists departed for Afghanistan.

On Oct 7, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said that two earthquakes with a maximum magnitude of 6.3 hit western Afghanistan. They were followed by a series of massive aftershocks. The Afghan authorities said the following day that the death toll from the earthquakes had exceeded 2,400 people. -Bernama-Sputnik