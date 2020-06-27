Keeping Singapore on even keel main thrust of PAP’s GE manifesto

SINGAPORE: “Keeping Singapore going, flying straight and level safely through turbulent weather is the most challenging and urgent priority for the government,“ said People’s Action Party (PAP) secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong today when unveiling the party’s manifesto for next month’s Singapore general election.

Saying the GE on July 10 is not a normal one with the city-state and the world having to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister said the manifesto titled “Our Lives, Our Jobs, Our Future”, will be focusing beyond “long term ideas to improve and transform Singapore.”

“This time (it) is different. This is not a normal election and we are not in a normal situation,” said Lee at the launching of the manifesto which was streamed live on PAP’s Facebook.

“We are in the middle of the most severe crisis in the world that the world has faced for many decades. The immediate business of running Singapore is anything but routine.

“Without a herculean effort by us, we cannot be certain that what we have painstakingly built over decades will continue to stand, and not collapse in the storm,“ he said.

Therefore, Lee said the central focus of the manifesto is how “we will work together to overcome this crisis of a generation”.

It would include how to keep Singaporeans and migrant workers safe, and prevent Covid-19 from overwhelming Singapore’s healthcare system; as well as to restart and transform the economy, save jobs and businesses, and re-skill workers for new jobs, he stressed.

These are among the issues at the top of Singaporeans’ minds, said Lee.

As of yesterday, the city state had recorded 42,955 Covid-19 cases with recoveries standing at 36, 604 while the death toll due to the novel coronavirus stands at 26.

Lee also revealed that about 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) were retiring this year.

Lee had in the past few days had announced the retirement of two top politicians namely Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is also a former Singapore prime minister, from Singapore politics.

The PAP has also unveiled a total of 27 new candidates for this coming election.

Nomination is on June 30.

The polls will see the election of 93 MPs, an increase from the previous 89 elected MPs.

The representatives will be for 14 Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) and 17 Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).

In the 2015 general election, PAP won 83 out of 89 seats, with the other six won by the Workers’ Party of Singapore. - Bernama