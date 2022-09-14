Ken Starr, key figure in Clinton impeachment, dies at 76

WASHINGTON: Ken Starr, the Republican attorney whose investigation led to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, died Tuesday. He was 76.

Starr died of complications during surgery at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, Texas, reported Anadolu Agency as his family saying in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,“ Starr’s children said.

“The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him,“ they added.

Starr had a long career in political law and received a judicial appointment to an appellate court by former President Ronald Reagan. He was made Solicitor General by President George H.W. Bush and argued 36 cases before the Supreme Court, including 25 while he was Solicitor General from 1989 to 1993, his family said.

It was Starr’s investigation that uncovered Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and led to his impeachment trial over lying under oath about the tryst. Lewinsky was 24 years old at the time.

After he worked to impeach Clinton, Starr served on former President Donald Trump’s legal team during his impeachment in 2020.

That trial centered on Trump’s efforts to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announce an investigation into President Joe Biden, who was then the likely Democratic nominee for president, and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump was ultimately acquitted of obstruction of justice and abuse of power by the then-Republican-controlled Senate. - Bernama