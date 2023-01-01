Kim Jong Un accuses US of creating ‘Asian version of NATO’

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Sunday that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an “Asian version of NATO,“ reported Sputnik.

“In 2022 the US frequently deployed various nuclear strike means in South Korea at the level of constant deployment, increasing the level of military pressure on the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) to the maximum. And, at the same time, it is pushing forward the realisation of triangular cooperation with Japan and South Korea on a full scale while working hard to establish a new military bloc like Asian version of NATO under the signboard of ‘tightening alliance,“ Kim Jong Un said in a report on the Workers’ Party of Korea plenary meeting, as quoted by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North Korean leader also noted the importance of strengthening the self-defence capabilities of Pyongyang amid serious external challenges and the current state of inter-Korean relations. - Bernama