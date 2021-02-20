Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West: US media

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (pix) has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage, US media reported Friday.

Kardashian's lawyer Laura Wasser filed papers confirming a split first rumoured back in January, when the mega-celebrity couple were reported to be living separately, Fox News said.

Hollywood trade publication Variety cited court sources confirming the filing Friday, while celebrity gossip site TMZ -- which broke the news -- said the separation was "as amicable as a divorce can be." -AFP