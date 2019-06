MAKKAH,: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud (pix) has called for a restructuring of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to address regional and international challenges facing Muslims today.

“As OIC chairman this term, Saudi Arabia will work with member countries to accelerate the implementation of joint action to achieve the goals of Muslims globally,“ ​​he said when chairing the 14th OIC Summit at the royal palace here, Saturday.

King Salman also expressed sadness over the fact that Muslims accounted for the highest number of refugees around the world, as a result of turbulence and warfare.

He said Saudi Arabia would also look at the views of member countries to overcome the upheavals and wars, besides extending aid through humanitarian bodies to create peace and stability in all Muslim nations.

The ‘Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand towards the Future’ is being attended by leaders from 57 OIC member states including Malaysia to unite to establish a stand on issues and events that are affecting the Muslim world.

Meanwhile, the Saudi King said the issue surrounding Palestine was a major concern for the OIC and that it would strive to resolve the plight of the Palestinians.

“It is our focus for Palestinians to regain their rights, secured with legitimate international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative 2002,” he said referring to the proposal for an end to the Arab–Israeli conflict that was endorsed by the Arab League 17 years ago.

“We once again state our stand against any move that will affect the status of Palestinian history and laws of the country,“ he said.

The 14th OIC summit is expected to adopt three outcome documents, namely the Final Communique of the 14th OIC Summit, the Resolution on the cause of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, and the Makkah Declaration. — Bernama