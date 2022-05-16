  1. World

King Salman leaves hospital after completing treatment plan

This handout photo provided by the official Saudi Press Agency on May 16, 2022, shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) leaving a hospital in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia’s ageing King Salman has left the hospital one week after being admitted for tests, including a colonoscopy. AFPPIXThis handout photo provided by the official Saudi Press Agency on May 16, 2022, shows Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) leaving a hospital in Jeddah. Saudi Arabia’s ageing King Salman has left the hospital one week after being admitted for tests, including a colonoscopy. AFPPIX

JEDDAH: The King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul Abdulaziz Al-Saud has left the hospital one week after being admitted for medical tests, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a statement by the Royal Court on Sunday.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was discharged from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah after having successfully conducted medical tests and completed the prescribed treatment plan as well as the recovery period, the statement said.

According to media reports, King Salman, 86, was admitted to the hospital on May 8. - Bernama