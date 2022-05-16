King Salman leaves hospital after completing treatment plan

JEDDAH: The King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman bin Abdul Abdulaziz Al-Saud has left the hospital one week after being admitted for medical tests, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a statement by the Royal Court on Sunday.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques was discharged from King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah after having successfully conducted medical tests and completed the prescribed treatment plan as well as the recovery period, the statement said.

According to media reports, King Salman, 86, was admitted to the hospital on May 8. - Bernama