PRISTINA: Ramush Haradinaj, who resigned as Kosovo’s prime minister after being summoned to The Hague as a war crime suspect, said he would leave Tuesday for the Netherlands.

“Yes! I am travelling tomorrow,“ Haradinaj said late Monday in an interview with private T7 television channel.

Haradinaj announced on Friday that he had been summoned to the war crimes tribunal “as a suspect” and expected to be questioned.

He immediately resigned as premier and asked President Hashim Thaci to call early elections.

The EU-backed special war crimes court for Kosovo was established in 2015 to try war crimes allegedly committed by ethnic Albanian guerrillas against minority Serbs and Roma and local Albanian political opponents during and immediately after the 1998-1999 independence war against Serbia.

Haradinaj, who has already been tried and acquitted twice for war crimes by a UN tribunal, said he did not expect to be charged again.

“I do not think there will be an indictment (against me) as I had already two court proceedings” for war crimes, he said during the interview.

Haradinaj led guerilla forces in western Kosovo, the scene of heavy fighting with Serbian armed forces loyal to then Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

The prosecutors’ office in the Hague has so far summoned about 30 Kosovo guerillas for questioning.

Local media said Haradinaj was likely to be questioned on Wednesday. — AFP